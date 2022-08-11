The new Porsche 911 GT3 R Trailer

The character of the new 911 GT3 R is reflected in its tailor-made design.

The front and rear fairings ensure optimized airflow, while the high-performance LED headlights and rear lights underscore its mysterious presence.

A highlight is the red line.

Along the sides and rear, it characterizes the appearance of the black Porsche.

With it, the timeless design of the 911 family runs like a red thread to the present and future.

Home office on wheels.

Feel at home: With an ergonomic interior, large color display and illuminated controls.

The new 911 GT3 R was uncompromisingly trimmed for speed, so uncompromisingly does it protect its driver.

The strict requirements of the FIA ​​(Fédération Internationale d'Automobile) are met unconditionally.

Safety first.

The seating position received improved ergonomics and moved further into the center of the vehicle.

Black and white light variants are available for illuminating the interior at night.

White is used in the pit lane.

Black reduces annoying reflections in the dark.