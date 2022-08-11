Jeremiah Laments over Last Generation - CALL to WAR w/ shield of FAITH & Spiritual Sword HIS WORD

Jeremiah is lamenting over the centuries and eras of the rebellion of Israel and their transgressions against God.

The ransacking of God's holy city, dwelling place and his temple is heard loud and clear and is a sign of warning and impending judgement for nosing against God's revelations and his Law.

Especially since we leave in the Age of Grace brought in by the sacrifice of the Lamb of God.

See to equipping the weapons of your warfare daily and cry and reach out with the compassion of Jeremiah to reach the generation of the Lost.

This last and final mass of people.

The World Harvest of souls.