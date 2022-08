Dershowitz: Sean Hannity Wrong For Keeping Trump Lawyer's Secret | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

Ari Melber questions renowned lawyer Alan Dershowitz after his dinner with President Donald Trump.

Dershowitz criticizes Sean Hannity for secretly employing another President Trump lawyer, Jay Sekulow, while reporting on him and Michael Cohen without disclosing his relationship with them.

Dershowitz also says Hannity “will do anything to defend” President Trump.