FBI Searches Trump Home On Nixon Resignation Speech Anniversary

Historian Michael Beschloss joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and the fact it happened on August 8th, the same date that Nixon announced his resignation in 1974.
Historian Michael Beschloss joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and the fact it happened on August 8th, the same date that Nixon announced his resignation in 1974.
News of the FBI search at Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence coincides with the anniversary of Nixon's resignation, another guarder of..