TriumphTuesday @ Night - 08.09.22

TwoSistas and it’s TriumphTuesday @ Night on August 9, 2022 - the heatwave in the Northeast continues and apparently so does the “political” chaos which certainly adds a lot of stress - this affects our overall wellness!

How we deal with stress can really wreak havoc on how we feel physically and emotionally.

Are we surprised at what is happening?

No.

Is it frustrating?

Yes.