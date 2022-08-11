Eurodance Mix 1 for glowriders part 1 of 2
Eurodance Mix 1 for glowriders part 1 of 2

This mix was played at the Hamilton glowriders bike event on July 30 at night along with other sounds.

One woman at the event even asked if I&apos;m a busker after she heard the music (I&apos;m not one).