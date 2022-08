George Soros, Alex Jones, & Brittney Griner | Ep. 185

The Left revives their age-old talking point that criticizing George Soros is anti-Semitic—but of course, we know leftists are the kings and queens of double standards.

Liz breaks down the details of where this narrative comes from, why the Left is deploying it now, and how they’re going to use it to create a new category of moral crime in our country.

Plus, the Alex Jones defamation case comes to a verdict and Brittney Griner is sentenced to prison in Russia.

This is The Liz Wheeler Show.