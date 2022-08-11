021: Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Limited Run Review)

GunstarHero reviews “Day of the Tentacle Remastered”, developed and published by Double Fine Productions (in conjunction with LucasArts and Xbox Game Studios).
GunstarHero reviews “Day of the Tentacle Remastered”, developed and published by Double Fine Productions (in conjunction with LucasArts and Xbox Game Studios).
After 6700 miles, can we recommend the seven-seat SUV as a £40,000-plus purchase?
*Why we're running it: *To keep tabs..
The retro-styled electric motorbike has a dual-battery layout and up to 80 miles of range
*Move Electric rating:..