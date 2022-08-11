Creating Treebard's Assertions & Sources Dialog 075

In this video: Summary of Treebard dialogs.

Creating a placeholder for a repositories dialog with just a Toplevel and Label widgets.

Comparison of Treebard and Windows title bars.

Plans for the CONCUR button.

Discussion of which of the data displayed on the assertions table should change on pressing the CONCUR button.

Treebard is equally useful for sourced and unsourced trees because the user forms his own conclusions no matter what the assertions say.

Conclusions are linked to assertions but there is no code influencing the conclusion; the conclusion is entirely up to the genieware user.

CONCUR button should be right next to the assertions column and the assertions column should be the first column.