Killing in the Name Rage Against the Machine Cover

Taking Killing in the Name and turning into an anti vaccine mandate song, "Vaxxing in the Name." Recorded with Cooledit96 on a Pentium 4 Windows XP desktop.

Gear: Boss Metal Zone, Epiphone Les Paul, Fender Squire Bass, Alesis SR-16 Drum Machine, $25 Sony Mic.

Music on a budget!