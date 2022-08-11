China Warns of New Langya Virus That Has Made 35 People Sick

China Warns of New Langya Virus , That Has Made 35 People Sick.

'New York Post' reports that a new virus is spreading around China.

So far, the Langya henipavirus (LayV) seems to be spreading between animals.

However, a study published in the 'New England Journal of Medicine' said LayV belongs to a viral family "known to infect humans and cause fatal disease.".

'New York Post' reports that none of the 35 infected people in Shandong and Henan have died from the virus so far.

.

'New York Post' reports that none of the 35 infected people in Shandong and Henan have died from the virus so far.

.

They all experienced fevers, and half of them had fatigue and a cough.

.

54% experienced a decrease in white blood cells, over a third had impaired liver function, and 8% saw a decline in kidney function.

54% experienced a decrease in white blood cells, over a third had impaired liver function, and 8% saw a decline in kidney function.

54% experienced a decrease in white blood cells, over a third had impaired liver function, and 8% saw a decline in kidney function.

The scientists tested 25 animal species in nearby areas and found that 27% of shrews tested “may be a natural reservoir of LayV.”.

The scientists tested 25 animal species in nearby areas and found that 27% of shrews tested “may be a natural reservoir of LayV.”.

Scientists say there haven't been enough cases to “determine the status of human-to-human transmission.” .

There was no close contact or common exposure history among the patients, which suggests that the infection in the human population may be sporadic, Researchers, via study published in the 'New England Journal of Medicine'