DOJ, FBI still silent on Trump FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago

Some Justice Department officials believe the department should provide a public statement about the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s home and club in Florida, a view that so far hasn’t changed the silence from the top.
Some Justice Department officials believe the department should provide a public statement about the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s home and club in Florida, a view that so far hasn’t changed the silence from the top.
The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country and broadcasting live on Real America's Voice,..
Senior U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials are blaming FBI Director Christopher Wray for the recent raid of former President..