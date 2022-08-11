NY ATTORNEY GENERAL WANTS TO SEIZE TRUMP PROPERTIES
Answering a question from earlier: the President can declassify documents on his own.

So, no classified documents were in Mar a Lago: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2017/may/16/james-risch/does-president-have-ability-declassify-anything-an/