DOJ Charges Iranian National with Trying to Assassinate John Bolton

For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh
For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh
Shahram Poursafi, 45, has been accused of offering various individuals $300,000 to kill the former U.S. National Security Advisor.
Watch VideoAn Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John..