Tommy Lee Posts Nude Photo on Social Media

'New York Post' reports that the 59-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer posted the image to Instagram early on Aug.

11.

The NSFW image was merely captioned, “Ooooopppsss.”.

Over 1.4 million followers saw it before it was eventually deleted.

Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, commented, "OH MY GOD," when she saw the picture.

Others commented on the image as well.

Well I didn’t expect this when I opened Instagram, Fan, via Instagram.

Wrong app, babe, Grindr, via Instagram.

'New York Post' reports that the image has also been shared to Twitter.

Lee has a history of sharing his genitalia with the public, most notably in his 1995 sex tape with Pamela Anderson.

