Tallinn decides to close its borders to Russians with Estonian visa

Estonia is likely to close its borders to Russian citizens with Schengen visas issued by Tallinn.

The European Commission has also said tourist visas for Russians is now one of the issues to discuss on their agenda.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president Zelensky, called for borders to be closed to all Russians, saying ‘they should live in their own world until they change their philosophy’.

RT contributor Rachel Marsden comments.