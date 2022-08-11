James White Announces He’s Retiring

NBC Sports reports White took to Twitter to announce his retirement on Aug.

11.

NBC Sports reports White was a 2014 fourth-round pick.

He is often remembered for his performance with Tom Brady against the Falcons in which he helped the team come back to win Super Bowl LI.

His 2021 season ended after only three games following a hip injury.

Prolonged hip issues left him unable to practice this summer.

NBC Sports reports that the running back ends his career with the following stats:.

319 carries for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns... 319 carries for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns... ... and 381 catches for 3,278 yards and 15 touchdowns in the regular season.

White also had eight touchdowns in 12 postseason games and earned another Super Bowl ring in 2019.

White also had eight touchdowns in 12 postseason games and earned another Super Bowl ring in 2019