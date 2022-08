JOHN HENRY “POP” LLOYD (1884-1965)

John Henry “Pop” Lloyd was born April 25, 1884, in Palatka, Florida.

Reportedly discovered by baseball legend Rube Foster, Lloyd would begin his professional career with the Cuban X-Giants, where fans would give him the nickname “El Cuchara” (“The Shovel”) due to his steady hands and ability to grab any ground ball coming at him.

His tremendous play at shortstop would be matched by only one other player, Hall-of-Famer Honus Wagner, who declared “it is a privilege to have been compared to him.”