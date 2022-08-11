UN Raises Alarm After Fighting Continues Near Ukraine Nuclear Plant

The BBC reports that Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for more shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On August 11, both sides reported 10 strikes on the administrative office and fire station of Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was seized by Russia in early March.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres warned that fighting at the nuclear facility could , "lead to disaster.".

Urgent agreement is needed at a technical level on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the area, António Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, via BBC.

On August 10, the G7 group of industrialized nations said that Russia should immediately return control of the plant to Kyiv.

Last week, the facility and surrounding area were shelled with both Russia and Ukraine pinning responsibility for the attack on each other.

On August 11, Ukraine's nuclear agency, Enerhoatom, warned that, "Russian invaders again shelled the Zaporizhzhia plant and territories near the nuclear facility.".

According to Enerhoatom, despite shells striking near the storage of radiation sources, everything was under control at the site.

Shortly after the statement from Ukraine, Russia released its own statement accusing Ukraine of using multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

BBC reports that neither country's claims , have been independently verified.