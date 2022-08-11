USPS To Hike Prices for the Holiday Season

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced the temporary price increase via a statement on its website on Aug.

10.

The United States Postal Service filed notice today with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) regarding a temporary price adjustment for key package products for the 2022 peak holiday season, USPS, via statement.

Price hikes range from 25 cents for commercial mail between zero and 10 lbs... ... to $6.50 for commercial mail between 26 and 70 lbs.

USPS states that the increase will be added so that the peak season runs smoothly and keeps the USPS competitive.

This temporary rate adjustment is similar to ones in past years that help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season, USPS, via statement.

This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices.

, USPS, via statement.

These temporary rates will keep USPS competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume, USPS, via statement.

The statement makes clear that the price hikes are temporary and not "structural.".

It also touts the standard pricing and value offered by USPS.

The Postal Service has some of the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer great values in shipping, USPS, via statement.

The agency also explains how it generates revenue to cover its operations.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations, USPS, via statement