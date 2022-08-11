Live From America 8.11.22 @5pm "I PERSONALLY APPROVED THE RAID!" - AG GARLAND!

AG Garland admits that he personally signed the order to raid Trump - RINO John Bolton says the FBI & DOJ are still credible - Twitter announces they will meddle in the 2022 midterm elections - MO AG Eric Schmitt is also pushing back on the weak, frail and illegitimate FBI - Dr. Cordie Williams joins LFA tonight - Rank Choice Voting is the new way to steal elections - The key to making sure no more cheating can happen in Maricopa County AZ - Already problems with election meddling in Jeremy Herrell's State Representative Race!