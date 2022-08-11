Jennette McCurdy Exposes Nickelodeon, Her Mom & Ariana Grande in New Book
Jennette McCurdy did not hold back in her new memoir and fans are coming to support the star.

The former child actress bashes her relationship with Ariana Grande on the Nickelodeon set to even her abusive relationship with her mom.