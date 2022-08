LIVE @8PM: Jared Kushner NARCS on Trump?!? IRS Bonqueeshas Now Armed and Dangerous

Today on CrossTalk News Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke name the Rat who betrayed president Trump, and it turns out, its the son in law the president never wanted, Jared Kushner.

They also detail the latest fed op to play the victim after single-handedly destroying the remaining confidence the public had in the once noble FBI.

Lastly, they detail the prospect of a new Chernobyl as Ukraine recklessly mortars a nuclear power plant in the newly conquered territory belonging to Russia.