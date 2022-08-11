FF Alert: Armed Subject Attempted To Breach Cincinnati FBI Office - DC Office As Well?

A pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown Thursday.
It all started after an armed suspect attempted to breach an FBI building in Cincinnati.
A pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown Thursday.
It all started after an armed suspect attempted to breach an FBI building in Cincinnati.
Police have shut down I-71 and State Route 73 in both directions in Clinton County due to police activity, according to Ohio..