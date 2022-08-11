Zelensky says Russia-Ukraine war will end with liberation of Crimea

Zelensky says Russia-Ukraine war will end with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is taking the Russia-Ukraine war to next level.
He says that Ukraine war must end with the liberation of Crimea.
The war in Ukraine began with Crimea and must end with its liberation from Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Ukraine's president devotes nightly address to Crimea after explosions rock a Russian airbase there.