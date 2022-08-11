Unifor announces proposal for revitalizing Canada’s auto sector – August 11, 2022

In a virtual news conference, Lana Payne, the newly elected president of Unifor, unveils a new policy proposal on revitalizing the automotive industry.

Entitled “Navigating the road ahead – rebuilding Canada's powerhouse auto sector”, the policy document contains 29 recommendations aimed at transforming Canada into a global leader in electric vehicle production.

Also participating in the news conference are Unifor representatives Dino Chiodo (auto director), John D’Agnolo (chair of the auto council) and Emile Nabbout (president of the independent parts supplier council).