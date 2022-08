BFSA! Best Forking Sports Arena "Field of Dreams; KD Ultimatum, & Serena Retirement"

On today's Best Forking Sports Arena we have on special guest, Greenbush Race track announcer, Keith Cummings!

We also lament the Twins finally letting go of 1st place of the AL Central, the Yankees falling on hard times, Serena Williams announcing her retirement, recap the NFL Hall of Fame and preview the NFL preseason kickoff officially starting.

All this and more in local and pro sports!