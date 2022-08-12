The Good House Movie

The Good House Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE GOOD HOUSE follows Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and her secrets.

Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high-school flame, Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), and becomes dangerously entwined in one person's reckless behavior.

Igniting long-buried emotions and family secrets, Hildy is propelled toward a reckoning with the one person she’s been avoiding for decades: herself.

Directed by Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky starring Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Beverly D'Angelo, David Rasche, Rebecca Henderson, Molly Brown, Kelly AuCoin, Kathryn Erbe release date September 30, 2022 (in theaters)