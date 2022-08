A group of Happy Puppies

My family has a little white dog, it is covered with snow-white hair, feel soft, like wearing a clean white sweater; a pair of big eyes, like two black jewels rolling, head long with small ears, the nose was flat and often wet, which Granny said was a sign of a healthy puppy; the pointed tail was very flexible and often swayed from side to side, but if you hurt the white dog it would go“Woof Woof Woof