Special Guest Expert Alok Appadurai on The Mind Body Business Show

Alok Appadurai is Founder & CEO of Uplift Millions LLC, a global coaching + consulting company for impact-led entrepreneurs & leaders who are growing 6-8 figure companies that value people, planet and profit.

Alok is the Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author of Maximum Impact Potential based on his 20+ years of experience as a social impact entrepreneur.

He is also a TEDxSpeaker on feeding 500,000 meals to people in need, won a STEVIE Award for Best Entrepreneur, was selected for the new reality show "4 Days To Save The World" and is a proud father to Sequoia and partner to Caitlin.