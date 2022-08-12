Final clip

What I dislike most is that when there are wonderful goals on the court, Su Qun is still talking to himself about something that has nothing to do with the game, when I was supposed to release my emotions and cheer heartily, I was affected by the buzzing of a fly like him.

The key point is that if you say it right, it's okay, and he always says it wrong, i remember Su Qun in the process of interpretation reported the player statistics did not say accurately, I do not know whether he is not doing homework or memory is not good