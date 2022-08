The First Time Jesus Came To This Earth

The first time Jesus came to this earth, He came as The Lamb Of God Who Was Slain, which also expresses His meekness.

Of course, meekness is power under restraint.

The next time Jesus comes, He will not be coming in meekness.

He will be coming as The Lion Of The Tribe Of Judah.

It would be better to meet Jesus as The Lamb Of God before meeting Him as The Lion.