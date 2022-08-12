Americano Media Interview on FBI Mar-a- Lago Raid 8 August 2022

Americano Media interview by Lucia Navarro on the DOJ and FBI raid on President Trump residence in Mar-a-lago.

The Democrats, DOJ, and FBI are out of control weaponizing state power against political opposition.

Reportedly, the FBI was at the Trump residence to retrieve sensitive documents which may be classified.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a home computer to process tens of thousands of classified emails as high as Top Secret SCI.

Outside of SCIF and not allowable by security policies.

The violations have cost some government employees prosecution, termination, or serious sanctions.

In Clinton’s case, the FBI did raid her house despite her destruction of evidence, wiping computer drives, and not turning over materials under subpoenas.

Clinton violated the law and the FBI chose not to raid her house or submit her case for prosecution.

They gave Clinton a pass.

Meanwhile, the FBI has become a goon squad to target Trump and Republicans.