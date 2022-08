FBI Serves Several PA Lawmakers With Subpoenas

Federal investigators delivered subpoenas or paid visits to several House and Senate Republican offices in the Pennsylvania capital of Harrisburg on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to multiple sources.

The move comes just days after FBI agents seized a cell phone belonging to U.S. Rep.

Scott Perry (R-PA).

Perry, who is currently the leader of the House Freedom Caucus, has since been told that he is not a target of any investigation, Penn Live reported.