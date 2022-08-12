BRABUS for Mercedes-Benz EQS Studio video

BRABUS individualization program for Mercedes-Benz EQS (V 297) Dynamic carbon elements such as the striking BRABUS front spoiler, BRABUS rear diffuser and BRABUS rear spoiler Fitted with the BRABUS SportXtra suspension module, the ride height can be reduced at leisure by up to 15 millimeters on the front axle and 25 millimeters on the rear BRABUS Monoblock Z "Platinum Edition" forged wheels and other wheel variants available in various formats In combination with our 22-inch BRABUS Monoblock M forged wheels and BRABUS SportXtra suspension module, the EQS gets a 7.2 percent better Cd value than the standard vehicle