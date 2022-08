Tribal Football and 11Yanks discuss Leeds signings, Chelsea expectations for Slonina & Bale at LAFC

American football expert Peter Douthit - aka 11Yanks - sits down with Tribal Football's Andrew Maclean to discuss a range of topics including Leeds United and their new American contingent, Crystal Palace's Chris Richards, Gabriel Slonina and his move to Chelsea, the USMNT goalkeeper situation and much more.

Enjoy!