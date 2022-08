Ukrainian troops flee Avdiivka due to lack of equipment, support and experience

The fighters from the Cherkasy region are refusing to fight.

They say people are thrown to the front only to be completely destroyed by Russian artillery in a couple hours.

They say they have no covering fire or ability to counter Russian attacks.

The guys are said to not even manage to shoot once or know what to do.

"They're sending inexperienced guys into the devil's ass, into hell."