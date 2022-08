US employment numbers defy skeptics and still climbing as inflation fears deepen

America’s hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising anxiety about a recession.

July’s hiring was up from 398,000 in June.

The unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%.

The U.S. economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022 — an informal definition of recession.

But most economists believe the strong jobs market has kept the economy from slipping into a downturn.