US economy adds 528,000 jobs, reducing recession fears

The Labor Department reported a massive surge in hiring as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a 50-year low, easing fears of a recession.
America’s hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising..
Watch VideoMore Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly, though the..