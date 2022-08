Legends of Prince Edward Island [Folklore and History Documentary]

Canada’s island province is filled mysterious locations pregnant with age-old legends which even Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne Shirley would be hard-pressed to improve upon.

From haunted coves and mystical ponds to phantom lights and monsters of the deep; from chilling tales shared around the hearths of Scottish and Irish farmers to ancient traditions orated by the flickering light of Acadian and Mi’kmaq campfires; here are a few of the many colourful legends of Prince Edward Island.