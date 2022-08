Chancellor admits 'these are challenging times' as GDP falls

Nadhim Zahawi has said "there is no doubt these are challenging times", as new figures showed the UK's GDP fell by 0.1 per cent between April and June.

Amid the shrinking economy and warnings of a recession, the Chancellor said he is focusing on growth by encouraging private sector investment.

Report by Buseld.

