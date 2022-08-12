Claims FBI sought classified nuclear weapons documents in Trump raid - Sky News Australia

US Attorney-General Merrick Garland has confirmed he personally approved the raids of former US president Donald Trump's home amid reports the FBI sought to retrieve classified documents on nuclear weapons.
US Attorney-General Merrick Garland has confirmed he personally approved the raids of former US president Donald Trump's home amid reports the FBI sought to retrieve classified documents on nuclear weapons.
The FBI was looking for classified documents relating to nuclear weapons when it raided former US president Donald Trump's Florida..