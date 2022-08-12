MARSHAWN LYNCH VIDEO 《 Police pulled ex-NFL star from car during DUI arrest 》

Police have launched body camera footage of officers pulling ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch from his car as he was arrested on suspected DUI.

The back-to-work Seattle Seahawks argue with Las Vegas officials in the video before removing him from the black sports car, which was missing one of its main tires.

"I'm just asking, what's the problem?" Lynch, as they faced the Shelby GT500, asked the officers to get out voluntarily.

"The car isn't on, the car isn't moving," added the 36-year-old.

But officers ran out of strength and warned Lynch that failing to disembark was itself a criminal offense.

"If you don't get out of the vehicle now, you will be charged with obstructing an investigation," one of the many police officers warned him.

"It's a criminal offense and you're going to jail." As Lynch remained in the car, one of many officers pulled him out and Lynch was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

"Turn around.

Hands behind your back.

No more games today," an officer informed him.

On the video, officials can be heard saying Lynch smelled of alcohol.

Police say Lynch was also subpoenaed for failing to refuse/surrendering, not entering a lane and driving an unregistered car.

His bail was reportedly set at $3,381 and Lynch is due December 7 in Las Vegas Municipal Court.

The arrest report said Lynch, 36, did not cooperate with officers and fell asleep several times during questioning.

Prison officials "had to use a holding chair to force a blood draw" after a selectee issued an arrest warrant, the report said.

Lawyers for Lynch have stated that because the car was "parked securely" they are "confident that upon presentation of all evidence, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law."