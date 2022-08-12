Tankers train in China for Suvorov Attack 2022 competition

In Korla, at the training ground of the People's Liberation Army's China Army Training Centre, the participants of the Suvorov Attack 2022 competition continue training on the track.

Teams from Russia, the Republic of Belarus, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran take turns running the heats and preparing for the main competition stages.

The best servicemen from the five countries will demonstrate all their skills in the first stage of the Individual Race on August 14.

At the training ground, the crews are overcoming obstacles: fence, ford, mound, anti-tank ditch and snake.