Five little piggies rooting on the beach…

Five little piggies rooting on the beach…Look at those happy tails!

We were helping Pop root for shark’s teeth.

We were supposed to be camping this week, but we canceled our trip to take care of Mama Priscilla and Baby Presley.

If you don’t follow our rescue page Prissy and Pop’s Helping Hooves (you should😉), we rescued two piggies from a local Humane Society several weeks ago.

Mama Priss didn’t produce enough milk, so we are co-parenting and helping pan feed her piglet Presley every few hours.

Our Grandma offered to help pig sit this past weekend, so we could sneak away to the beach for a few hours.

It was nice to get our hooves and snouts back in the sand.

Camping trips will be there.

Our new friends need us now, and we are happy to help!🐷💗🏖