πŸ‘€ Cryptic TikTok Video: Is Aaron Vaughn of SEAL TEAM 6 ALIVE???

πŸ›‘UPLOADED DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND!

I've compiled photos & research from many Patriots so YOU can decide for YOURSELF.

πŸ™ Many believe it could also be another SEAL TEAM 6 member: JT Tumilson.

😳