Night sound 'south side east'.

33705 before the apartments on 32..

And plaza Coquina Key.

Calm before the addition of 2853-ish automobiles joining our small area in 2 years 3 months and 13 days.

LOL.

Appreciating what I have before the trend arrives.

I love St.

Petersburg.

Longest place I ever lived in my life, roots rooting rooted.