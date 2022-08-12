CHARLOTTE FORTEN GRIMKÉ (1837-1914)

Charlotte Forten Grimké grew up in a rich intellectual and activist environment.

Born into a wealthy Black abolitionist family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Charlotte Louise Forten became famous in her own right as a writer and poet.

Her grandparents, James, Sr. and Charlotte Forten, hosted leading black and white abolitionists into their home on a regular basis.

James Forten was one of the wealthiest blacks in Philadelphia, having amassed a fortune in the sail making business.

Her parents, Robert Bridges Forten and Mary Woods Forten, continued the family’s activist tradition as had her uncles and aunts, including Sarah, Harriet, and Margaretta Forten, who helped establish the bi-racial Philadelphia Female Anti-Slavery Society.