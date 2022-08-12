NEW KNIVES | Game Changers: Elmax Fallkniven Spyderco Folder & Bestech Axis Lock Slasher | AK Blade

There's never a dull moment here on AK Blade as Cee & Just Jul parade the latest knives around the table.

First up the budget friendly Spyderco UpTern, followed by the (sure to be limited) Fallkniven F1x in Elmax steel.

These fixed and folding pieces can only be followed up by the Kizer Chili Pepper, a 154CM steel knife that's sure to fire anyone up, the Kubey Monsterdog with frisbee like thumb-studs, as well as Bestech's first axis lock knife, the Slasher.

This episode also features a new brand, OKnife (the Olight Flashlight Company) with their pocket friendly coin knife, the Nightclaw.

Lastly, bringing up the rear is the QSP Snipe, a D2 blade that has a certain co-host seeing blue.

The JP in AUGUST Giveaway Event continues with the Jason Perry EDC Harpoon knife.

Details for that giveaway are down below.

