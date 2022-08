AG Garland’s Next Inevitable Move: A New Fake Trump Prosecution w/ More Faux ‘Facts’

In perhaps the most inevitable segue in fake news history, the FBI must now try to improve on their signature move – cooking up a fresh bowl of slander to dump on Trump.

Not so easy, you say?

Well, when everyone knows of a cadre of liars oozing with power who’re untouchable by any court, it would be silly to bet against them.

And since the FBI did it before, and got away with it, you can bet they’ll do it again.